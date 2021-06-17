Champlain Investment Partners LLC Takes $21.62 Million Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 472,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,623,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 26.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 118.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $28,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,988,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,881,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,656,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 724,188 shares of company stock valued at $31,547,791. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $42.92 on Thursday. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 16.22.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. Research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

