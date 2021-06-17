Chatham Lodging Trust Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

CLDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.95.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.