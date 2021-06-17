Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.38.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of CLDT stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.60. 208,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,784. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $661.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.10.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 590,706 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after acquiring an additional 414,357 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 157,538 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
