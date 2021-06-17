Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of CLDT stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.60. 208,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,784. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $661.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.10.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 590,706 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after acquiring an additional 414,357 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 157,538 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.