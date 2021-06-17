Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.17 Million

Analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will report $190.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $194.51 million and the lowest is $189.00 million. Chegg posted sales of $153.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $797.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $788.00 million to $811.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $969.43 million, with estimates ranging from $943.06 million to $993.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,745,678.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,134. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Chegg by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHGG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,124. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.42.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

