Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.

Chewy stock opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,860.00, a PEG ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.42.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.17.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,365,410.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,356.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,328,973 shares of company stock worth $514,655,134 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

