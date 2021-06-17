Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.
Chewy stock opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,860.00, a PEG ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.42.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,365,410.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,356.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,328,973 shares of company stock worth $514,655,134 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
