China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Short Interest Up 23.8% in May

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the May 13th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in China Life Insurance by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 54,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

LFC traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.06. 19,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,260. The company has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.07. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a current ratio of 20.27.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

