Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.259 per share on Friday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

OTCMKTS CJEWY opened at $20.21 on Thursday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

