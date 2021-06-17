Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.259 per share on Friday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

OTCMKTS CJEWY opened at $20.21 on Thursday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

