CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 4,309 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,002 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Boston Partners boosted its stake in eBay by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,431 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,010 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,368 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 32,835 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $66.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $67.42.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

