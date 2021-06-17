CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 12.1% in the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 129,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 69.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,120,000 after acquiring an additional 93,675 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $4,772,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

NASDAQ SNY opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.30.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $1.9061 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.