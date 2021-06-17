CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after buying an additional 2,077,342 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Unilever by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Unilever by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,612,000 after buying an additional 1,519,308 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $60.60 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $159.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.5159 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

