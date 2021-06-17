CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 486 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $1,218,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 22.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 10.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 46,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

PKG opened at $138.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

