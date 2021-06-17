CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 98 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $410,327,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,038 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Trane Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,114,000 after purchasing an additional 741,334 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after purchasing an additional 501,561 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

NYSE TT opened at $182.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.82. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $189.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.