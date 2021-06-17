CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NWG. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

NYSE NWG opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of -83.57 and a beta of 1.54. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.