CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 37.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,960,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $187.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $187.20 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

