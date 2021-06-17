CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 429.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $165.28 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.43.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALB shares. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

