CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 1,110 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $65.17 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $65.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.88.

