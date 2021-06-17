CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases New Stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Absolute Software by 10.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Absolute Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Absolute Software by 127.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Absolute Software by 16.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABST. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

ABST stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21. Absolute Software Co. has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $701.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.0639 dividend. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.33%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

