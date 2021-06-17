CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,559 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $2,409,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $6,144,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $2,004,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $381,000. 62.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 16.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 150.95.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

