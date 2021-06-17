Ciena (CIEN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ciena (NYSE: CIEN):

6/4/2021 – Ciena had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Ciena had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/4/2021 – Ciena had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Ciena had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Ciena had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $51.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.74. 4,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,766. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Get Ciena Co alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $170,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $116,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,887 shares of company stock worth $1,840,468. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.