Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $962.26 million.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.07.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $56.97. 1,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,766. Ciena has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $112,068.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,468 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

