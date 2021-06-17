Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $800,023,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,628,000 after purchasing an additional 873,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,993 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after purchasing an additional 588,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $236.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.40.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,995 shares of company stock valued at $67,411,610. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

