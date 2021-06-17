CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Up 27.3% in May

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 481,100 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the May 13th total of 377,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.
Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.64. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CIRCOR International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.
