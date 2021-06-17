CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Up 27.3% in May

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 481,100 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the May 13th total of 377,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.64. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.97.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CIRCOR International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.