Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Short Interest Down 18.3% in May

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at $676,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,870 shares of company stock worth $758,605. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Cirrus Logic stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

