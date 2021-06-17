Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,779 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $44,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 102,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.3% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 431,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,967 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 515,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 43,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,229 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.47 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

