Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.810-0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.88 billion-13.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.85.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,242,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,880,594. The company has a market capitalization of $223.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $55.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,846 shares of company stock worth $4,907,229 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

