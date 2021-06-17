Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.550-4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 million-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $962.63 million.

NASDAQ:CTRN traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.82. 17,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,466. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $741.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.23.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citi Trends from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citi Trends from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,079 shares of company stock worth $1,915,985. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

