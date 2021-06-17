Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered Clarkson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Clarkson stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. Clarkson has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.70.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

