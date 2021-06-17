ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the May 13th total of 163,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $2.38. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,552. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 million, a PE ratio of 238.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 2.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 19,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $43,521.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,350,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,122,317.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,350,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,372,828.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,005 shares of company stock valued at $116,201. 6.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in ClearOne by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 44,493 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearOne by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in ClearOne by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ClearOne by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ClearOne from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

