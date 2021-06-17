ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of CLIR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,365. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $149.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of ClearSign Technologies worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Wednesday.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.