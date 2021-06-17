Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLF. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and set a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.95.

NYSE CLF opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.83, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

