Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Up 3%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.09. 59,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,208,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $647.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 107,919 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

