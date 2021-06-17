CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,566,000 after purchasing an additional 182,683 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 381,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,911,000 after purchasing an additional 110,620 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.69.

In other CME Group news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $218.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.