CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the May 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNF. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNFinance by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 485,935 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CNFinance by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,393,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 594,225 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CNFinance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

CNF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 34,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 726.28 and a current ratio of 726.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45. CNFinance has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $205.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.83.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. CNFinance had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Equities research analysts predict that CNFinance will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.