CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

CNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,179 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after acquiring an additional 79,941 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,512,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,906,000 after acquiring an additional 65,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,502,000 after acquiring an additional 80,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after acquiring an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNO traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.54. 59,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,405. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.43. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

