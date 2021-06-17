Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $1.97 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,538.6% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 462,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,691,000 after purchasing an additional 449,400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 545.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 89,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 348.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $941,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $2.96 on Thursday, reaching $95.28. 64,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,816. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $99.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.14.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

