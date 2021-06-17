Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $15.89 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $147.71. 109,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,433,827. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $204.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $149.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

