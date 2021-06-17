Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 10,931 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 0.14% of Viasat worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 18.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Viasat by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Viasat by 1.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Viasat by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Viasat by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

VSAT traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.14. 6,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,210.75, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

