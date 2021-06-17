Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,063 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,117 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 1.4% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.11.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.09. The company had a trading volume of 74,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,844. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $130.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

