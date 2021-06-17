Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $4,331,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Alphabet by 20.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 87,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,461,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $2,005,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 39.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $18.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,434.28. The stock had a trading volume of 31,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,326.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,455.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.