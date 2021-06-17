Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 57,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 607,019 shares.The stock last traded at $19.80 and had previously closed at $19.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDXS. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $494,200.00. Insiders have sold 102,885 shares of company stock worth $2,053,803 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $6,953,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 47,713 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 91,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 37,439 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 414.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

