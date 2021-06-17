Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 943,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,372,000 after purchasing an additional 228,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CL opened at $81.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

