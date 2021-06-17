Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) PT Raised to C$0.29

Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) had its price objective increased by Fundamental Research from C$0.17 to C$0.29 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.76% from the company’s current price.

Colibri Resource stock opened at C$0.17 on Tuesday. Colibri Resource has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$15.71 million and a P/E ratio of 27.50.

Get Colibri Resource alerts:

Colibri Resource Company Profile

Colibri Resource Corporation, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other metal deposits. It holds a 100% in interest in its flagship property, the Evelyn gold project that covers an area of 506 hectares located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Colibri Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colibri Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.