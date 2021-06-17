Collateral Pay Trading Down 24.7% This Week (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $1.85 million and $223,180.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00060562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00143307 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00177770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.97 or 0.00940402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,246.19 or 1.00026798 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,241,631 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars.

