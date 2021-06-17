Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Comcast by 1,218.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. TCF National Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 37,298 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.54. The stock had a trading volume of 598,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,668,250. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88. The stock has a market cap of $263.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

