Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.73 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,519,000 after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,355,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hubbell by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after buying an additional 425,477 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hubbell by 391.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 377,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,195,000 after buying an additional 300,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hubbell by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,315,000 after buying an additional 294,609 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBB stock opened at $181.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $117.17 and a twelve month high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.75.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

