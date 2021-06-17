Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.35 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

ALL stock opened at $130.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.