Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.60 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 298.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,705 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NI stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.31. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

