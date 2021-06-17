Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 167 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2,341.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 816.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 56,649 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 263,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,565,000 after acquiring an additional 21,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUM. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total transaction of $160,988.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,687 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,050 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:YUM opened at $118.14 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

