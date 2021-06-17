CommScope Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,813 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,515% compared to the average daily volume of 298 put options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Get CommScope alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 86.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in CommScope during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

COMM opened at $21.14 on Thursday. CommScope has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.46.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.