Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

NYSE:CCU opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.46.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $797.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

